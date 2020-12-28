 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S-Oil makes 5th investment in new material startup

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Dec 28, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Dec 28, 2020 - 16:17
CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)
CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)
S-Oil is continuing to make investments in promising startups in the fields of batteries, new materials, smart factories and carbon emissions, said the oil refining company as it announced Monday its fifth investment.

The company inked an investment deal with Beomjun E&C earlier this month, a firm with a modified sulfur technology for high-performance asphalt, as part of its preemptive efforts to collaborate with such firms that could create synergy with the petrochemical and oil refining businesses.

Previously, S-Oil had invested in four firms that develop artificial intelligence-based industrial solutions, high-tech materials, flexible batteries and clean development mechanisms.

S-Oil recently announced that it will enter new markets like hydrogen, fuel cell and recycling to achieve a sustainable growth in its 2030 plan.

“The company is considering making additional investments in firms related to smart factory, high-tech material, battery and carbon emission reduction,” a company official explained.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114