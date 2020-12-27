 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Malaria infections in N. Korea halve in 2019: WHO

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 28, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Dec 28, 2020 - 10:00




The number of malaria infections in North Korea nearly halved in 2019 from a year earlier, a UN agency’s report showed, as global aid organizations have worked to help with the impoverished country’s fight against the contagious disease.

According to the report by the World Health Organization, North Korea reported a total of 1,869 malaria cases last year, compared with 3,698 tallied a year earlier.

The North had reported over 10,000 malaria cases annually from 2008-2014, but the number began sharply falling from 2017, when the figure came to 4,575. (Yonhap)



