National

Indian Army chief embarks on visit to Korea

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Dec 27, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Dec 27, 2020 - 17:32
Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (Embassy of India in South Korea)
Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (Embassy of India in South Korea)

India’s Army chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane began a four-day trip to South Korea on Sunday, marking the first such visit here by the country’s army head.
 
The visit by Naravane, army chief of staff, signifies the “enhancement in the strategic and defense cooperation between the two countries,” the Indian Embassy in Seoul said in a statement Sunday.
 
During his visit through Wednesday, the top general is set to meet with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Won In-choul, Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief Kang Eun-ho and his counterpart Nam Yeong-shin, Korean Army chief of staff, to have discussions on matters of mutual interest.
 
Naravane, a four-star general, was tapped to head the country’s army in December 2019. Prior to the post, he served as the vice chief of army staff, general officer commanding-in-chief of Eastern Command and general officer commanding-in-chief of Army Training Command. He had also served with the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, and as defense attache at the Embassy of India in Myanmar. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
