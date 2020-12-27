Galaxy S21 Ultra likely to support fastest Wi-Fi so far

Galaxy S21 Ultra render (GSM Arena)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds among all mobile gadgets in the Korean market, according to news reports Sunday.
The highest-end model of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series next month is likely to become the first mobile device to support Wi-Fi 6E, an extended standard technology using the 6-gigahertz band.
Compared to the current Wi-Fi 6, the new standard technology enables twice faster transmission of data at the highest speed of 2.4 gigabits per second.
The speed supports viewing 8K content and smooth operations of virtual reality and augmented reality applications.
The Galaxy S21 lineup is anticipated to be unveiled on Jan. 14 and released Jan. 29.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)