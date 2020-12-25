 Back To Top
National

Moon apologizes for 'confusion' over disciplinary action against top prosecutor

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 25, 2020 - 14:45       Updated : Dec 25, 2020 - 14:45

President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in apologized to the nation Friday for causing "inconvenience and confusion" over the top prosecutor's suspension and subsequent reinstatement by a court.

Moon said he "respects" the court's decision Thursday to return Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to his post, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Yoon won an injunction against the justice ministry's decision to suspend him for two months over a series of alleged misdeeds, including surveillance of the judiciary.

(Yonhap)

