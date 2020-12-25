Moon apologizes for 'confusion' over disciplinary action against top prosecutor

President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in apologized to the nation Friday for causing "inconvenience and confusion" over the top prosecutor's suspension and subsequent reinstatement by a court.



Moon said he "respects" the court's decision Thursday to return Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to his post, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.



Yoon won an injunction against the justice ministry's decision to suspend him for two months over a series of alleged misdeeds, including surveillance of the judiciary.



(Yonhap)