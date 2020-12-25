 Back To Top
National

Temporary testing centers detect 121 new COVID-19 cases in capital area

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 25, 2020 - 12:11       Updated : Dec 25, 2020 - 12:11

People line up to take COVID-19 tests at a temporary screening facility set up outside Seoul Station in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Temporary testing centers in the greater Seoul area detected 121 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in a day, or 10 percent of all locally transmitted infections, the health authorities said Friday.

According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, 60,931 tests were carried out at the temporary screening facilities Thursday, and 121 came back positive, equivalent to 10 percent of the day's 1,216 local infections.

The facilities have detected a total of 1,025 positive cases since they first opened on Dec. 14.

Anyone can take a test by providing only their cell phone number.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is known to be the most accurate, accounted for 98.1 percent of all tests conducted Thursday at those sites.

There were also 1,051 quick antigen tests and 102 saliva-based tests.

The capital area currently operates 147 temporary testing centers. Officials plan to run them until Jan. 3.

 

