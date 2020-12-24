Second court hearing held on Yoon’s suspension

An additional court hearing began Thursday on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s suit to overturn his two-month suspension.
Judges will look at the fairness of disciplinary procedures and justification of the grounds for Yoon’s suspension.
The second interrogation was held two days after the first held on Tuesday. If the court accepts Yoon’s request, he will return to the office immediately. If it is dismissed, he will return to the post on Feb. 16, two months later. The top prosecutor was absent, as he was during the previous hearing and trial.
This hearing comes as Yoon filed an injunction at the court on Thursday last week seeking to apply for a suspension of the execution and overturn the two-month disciplinary suspension of duties. The disciplinary measure was decided by the Justice Ministry and endorsed by President Moon Jae-in. Yoon’s alleged misconduct include the surveillance of judges hearing cases on former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and interference with the inspection and investigation of a former Channel A journalist.
At the end of the first hearing, the court asked the two sides to submit their opinions on several issues before the second hearing. The issues include whether damage to Yoon is unrecoverable; whether the hearing result has a significant impact on public welfare; whether the composition of the disciplinary committee is legitimate; and what is the purpose of the analysis of the judges’ propensity -- which Yoon asked of his subordinates in major cases.
The irreparable damage and significant impact on public welfare mentioned by the court are the requirements to be considered when deciding to suspend the execution of administrative dispositions.
Yoon claimed that if he is absent for two months, it will seriously damage the prosecution’s investigation of major cases and cause “unrecoverable damage” that violates the prosecution‘s political independence, neutrality and rule of law.
The Ministry of Justice argued that if the disciplinary action imposed by the president is neutralized, the stability of the administrative organization will be shaken and the national opinion will be divided, which will have a “significant effect on the public welfare.
The two sides are expected to clash over the purpose of analysis on judges’ propensity.
In February, Yoon asked his subordinates to prepare a report that analyzed the propensity of judges in major cases such as the president’s alleged intervention in the election of Ulsan‘s mayor in 2018 and reported it to him. The Justice Minister sees it as an illegal inspection of judges while Yoon says it was a one-time work reference and was intended for “smooth execution of trials.”
The court will also look at whether Yoon tried to interfere with the inspection of the attempted coercion by a former reporter of a cable news channel Channel A.
As the court is cautious about its decision, it is widely expected that the decision will be difficult to reach on Thursday. It is expected as early as Friday or Monday next week.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)