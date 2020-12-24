 Back To Top
National

Kindergartens, schools in Gyeonggi Province to remain closed until end of February

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Dec 24, 2020 - 14:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in Gyeonggi Province will remain shut and students will take classes online through the end of February next year due to the spread of COVID-19, regional education authorities said Thursday.

The online learning period was scheduled to run until the end of this month, but it was extended by two more months, according to Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education.

All school events including graduation or school closing ceremonies in the province, home to some 13 million people, will be held online, according to the education office.

Small kindergartens and schools -- those with less than 60 and 300 pupils, respectively -- as well as special-purpose schools in the province are now also required to switch to online classes.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
