N. Korea's newspaper calls for powerful defense capabilities

Shown in this image captured from Korean Central Television footage on Oct. 10, 2020, is North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which was displayed during a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. (Korean Central Television)

North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening national defense on the 29th anniversary of a late former leader's inauguration as the supreme commander of the army.



Kim Jong-il, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, was appointed as the supreme commander of the North's Korean People's Army in 1991, three years before he took power of the country.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, touted the late leader's military-first policy, known as the "songun" policy, saying its military grew into an invincible force not only politically but also strategically and technologically.



"Comrade Kim Jong-il made a remarkable achievement in building our revolutionary forces, strengthening our national defense and developing the people's army into an invincible force," the paper said in an editorial.



"A country cannot become powerful without a powerful army. History teaches us the truth that even a powerful country can collapse with a weak army while even a small country can enjoy the dignity of a powerful country with a powerful army," it added.



The paper stressed that the North has developed a "modern and independent defense industry that can easily create any military equipment if we put our will to it" thanks to the late leader.



It also touted current leader Kim Jong-un's accomplishments, saying the new weapons unveiled at a recent military parade are a result of his "dedication and sacrifice."



On Oct. 10, Pyongyang unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. (Yonhap)