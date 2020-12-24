 Back To Top
National

Moon appoints interior, health ministers after confirmation hearings

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2020 - 09:24       Updated : Dec 24, 2020 - 09:24
Newly appointed Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol (L) pumps fists with new Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol ahead of an interagency meeting on the coronavirus at the government office complex in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Newly appointed Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol (L) pumps fists with new Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol ahead of an interagency meeting on the coronavirus at the government office complex in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in has appointed two new ministers on interior and health affairs, as the National Assembly adopted reports on the results of their confirmation hearings, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

Jeon Hae-cheol began his work as interior and safety minister, and Kwon Deok-cheol as health and welfare minister on the day, it added. (Yonhap)

