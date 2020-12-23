Healthyish, Mediterranean fare at Chick Peace

Mediterranean-inspired salads loaded with a variety of vegetables and grains, fluffy gyros-style “burgers,” shakshuka and rice plates (Chick Peace)

Chick Peace, a Mediterranean-inspired fast casual spot, seems to have mastered the art of serving healthyish, gourmet-inflected fare with the speed and convenience of fast food.



Diners can swoop in and, from one of several automated machines, pick and choose from salads, pita bread “burgers,” shakshuka and rice plates, adding on sides of their choosing.



Portions are generous and everything is flavorful and solid.



These are fluffy gyro-style “burgers” and hearty salads loaded with a variety of pulses, vegetables and grains.



The avocado salad, for instance, features a dollop of in-house hummus, several falafel balls, avocado, pickled carrots, pickled red cabbage, green and black olives, chickpeas and couscous with a cucumber and tomato salad, all colorfully arranged over a bed of crisp lettuce.



On that base one can go ahead and add some succulent, roast chicken or slices of meaty, tender fried eggplant.





The key to Chick Peace's meaty, tender fried eggplant is the quality of the eggplant itself, says owner-chef We Won-jun. (Chick Peace)

“We wanted to deliver an approachable, fast, but quality Mediterranean joint,” Chick Peace head of strategy and operations Ryan Park, 24, said in an email interview.



Park explained the aim of Chick Peace is to provide a place where vegans, vegetarians and nondietary-restricted diners could enjoy food together.



“Anything that is labeled vegan is undoubtedly vegan,” Park said, adding that separate fryers are used “as this is a priority for many vegan eaters.”



“Our omelette dishes are lacto-ovo and marked accordingly,” Park said.





Chick Peace's second location in Seongsu-dong, Seoul (Chick Peace)