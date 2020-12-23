[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Josee

(Korea)

Opened Dec. 10

Romance, Drama

Directed by Kim Jong-kwan



University student Young-seok (Nam Joo-hyuk) bumps into Josee (Han Ji-min), who uses a wheelchair, and falls in love. Young-seok finds out that Josee lives with her grandmother and barely leaves her house. As he develops feelings toward her, Yeong-seok approaches her slowly and also attempts to show her the real world.







Good Neighbor

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 25

Drama

Directed by Lee Hwan-kyung



Agent Dae-kwon (Jung Woo) is tasked with watching over influential opposition party politician Lee Eui-sik (Oh Dal-su), who seems to have plans to run in the next presidential election, and his family 24/7. Dae-kwon moves into the house next door and slowly becomes a neighbor close to the politician and his family.







Run

(US)

Opened Nov. 20

Thriller

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty



Diane (Sarah Paulson) gives birth prematurely to her daughter Chloe (Kiera Allen). Seventeen years later, Diane homeschools her wheelchair-bound daughter. Chloe’s mother seems oddly protective of her daughter, but they appear to live a happy life. One day, Chloe discovers a prescription pack of green pills in a grocery bag and becomes suspicious of her mom.







Collectors

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 4

Crime, Comedy

Directed by Park Jung-bae



Kang Dong-goo (Lee Je-hoon) is a genius thief of ancient treasures and works with an expert in ancient tomb murals, Dr. Jones (Cho Woo-jin), and legendary excavation expert Sabdari (Lim Won-hee). One day, Kang meets an ancient art expert, Ms. Yoon (Shin Hye-sun), and puts together a team for the dangerous job of stealing the Korean version of Excalibur in the royal tomb Seolleung in Seoul for Ms. Yoon’s boss.