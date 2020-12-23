 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul’s new nuclear envoy holds phone calls with US, Japan counterparts

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Dec 23, 2020 - 13:14       Updated : Dec 23, 2020 - 13:14
Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea`s new chief nuclear negotiator, is shown in this photo provided by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea`s new chief nuclear negotiator, is shown in this photo provided by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s new top nuclear negotiator, spoke on the phone with his counterparts in Washington and Tokyo, in his first such talks since his appointment this week, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. 

On Tuesday evening, Noh held phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as Washington’s point man on North Korea. During the conversation, Biegun congratulated Noh on his appointment and reaffirmed the US’ commitment to resuming talks with North Korea. The US envoy also said he will work closely with Noh on coordinating and cooperating with Seoul over policy on Pyongyang. 

Noh, in response, said the two countries should continue communication and cooperation to stably manage the situation during a transition period in Washington. 

On Wednesday morning, Noh talked on the phone with Takehiro Funakoshi, the new director general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan’s Foreign Ministry. 

The two sides shared assessment on the Korean Peninsula situation and exchanged views on ways to cooperate between Korea and Japan as well as between the two countries and the US to bring progress in achieving complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, the Foreign Ministry said. 

Noh’s appointment comes as US President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20, which will likely bring a notable shift on Washington’s approach to Pyongyang from the outgoing Donald Trump administration. Seoul is seeking for closer cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to revive nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang and make a breakthrough in stalled denuclearization talks and the peace process on the peninsula. 

“I will strive to establish close communication with the representatives of related countries as soon as possible, including those from the incoming Biden administration, to make meaningful progress in the Moon Jae-in administration’s peace process,” he told reporters on Monday after the appointment. 

Noh, a career diplomat who served as the presidential secretary for peace planning, was named as the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, replacing Lee Do-hoon, the longest-serving nuclear envoy, who has led the working-level talks with Pyongyang since September 2017. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114