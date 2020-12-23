S. Korea to halt flights from and to Britain until Dec. 31 over

An Asiana passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport with Korean Air planes in the foreground in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea said Wednesday it will suspend flights leaving for and arriving from Britain until the end of this year over concerns about a new strain of the novel coronavirus.



The country will also place all international arrivals from Britain in a 14-day quarantine and conduct an additional virus test at the time of the quarantine being lifted, according to health authorities.



The measure takes effect immediately, according to health authorities.



The move comes as more countries announced plans to temporarily halt flights heading to or coming from Britain on concerns that the new virus strain found in the European nation could be more contagious. (Yonhap)