Military reports two new COVID-19 cases

A COVID-19 patient is loaded into an ambulance at a nursing home in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Tuesday, to be transported to a nearby hospital. Twelve residents and four workers have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus at the facility. (Yonhap)

A Navy officer and an Army soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



The officer stationed in the eastern city of Donghae was confirmed to have been infected after coming into close contact with one of his colleagues who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.



The Army soldier in the northeastern county of Yanggu tested positive after undergoing a test upon returning from vacation, the ministry said.



The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 infections among the military population to 490.



Currently, 892 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 4,320 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.



Nationwide, the country added 1,092 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,060 local infections, raising the total caseload to 52,550, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)