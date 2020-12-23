 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Standstill order issued in Gyeonggi, central regions amid bird flu outbreak

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2020 - 09:08       Updated : Dec 23, 2020 - 09:51
Officials prepare to cull birds at an egg farm in Yeoju, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Officials prepare to cull birds at an egg farm in Yeoju, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has issued a standstill order in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, along with the central city of Sejong and adjacent provinces of Chungcheong, due to a series of highly pathogenic bird flu cases identified from poultry farms.

The 24-hour order, which will run through 1:00 a.m. Thursday, will ban travel of all livestock, workers and automobiles working for poultry farms in the regions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Violators of the standstill order will face up to one year in prison or fines of 10 million won ($9,000).The measure came a day after an egg farm in Yeoju, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, reported the country's 19th farm-related highly pathogenic avian influenza case.

Officials also launched investigations after suspected cases were reported from a duck farm in North Chungcheong Province, along with another egg farm in Hwaseong, which also lies south of the capital city.

South Korea reported this year's first highly pathogenic avian influenza case from wild birds in late October. A total of 33 cases were confirmed from wild bird habitats across the country. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114