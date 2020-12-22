 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

BTS to get opportunity to defer mandatory enlistment

Revised law allows postponing military service until the age of 30 for decorated pop artists

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec 22, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : Dec 22, 2020 - 17:08
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
The government proclaimed a revision Tuesday that will allow distinguished pop artists, such as the bandmates of K-pop boy band BTS, to delay their mandatory military service until the age of 30.

Under the revision of the Military Service Act proclaimed by the Ministry of National Defense, those excelling in popular culture and the arts will be allowed to put off their enlistment until the age of 30 -- if recommended by the culture minister -- for elevating the country’s global reputation, starting in June 2021.

In the case of BTS, who received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit two years ago in recognition for spreading Korean culture and language, the boy band will be eligible for postponing enlistment. This means that BTS’ oldest member Jin, aged 28, could postpone his military enlistment until 2022.

Previously, the law allowed special exemptions only for international award-winning athletes and classical musicians to honor their roles in promoting the country’s favorable reputation to the world, but not K-pop stars.

The parliament passed the bill on Dec. 1 amid growing calls that K-pop stars such as BTS should also be given such favors for their contribution to the country’s image.

BTS became the first Korean act to top the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with their song “Dynamite,” released in August.

Almost 60 percent of Koreans said they were in support of allowing pop artists to defer enlistment, according to a survey conducted with 500 people aged 18 and older by local pollster Realmeter in October.

In Korea, nearly all able-bodied men in the country are required to serve in the country’s military for 18 months by the time they are 28.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114