BTS to get opportunity to defer mandatory enlistment

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
The government proclaimed a revision Tuesday that will allow distinguished pop artists, such as the bandmates of K-pop boy band BTS, to delay their mandatory military service until the age of 30.
Under the revision of the Military Service Act proclaimed by the Ministry of National Defense, those excelling in popular culture and the arts will be allowed to put off their enlistment until the age of 30 -- if recommended by the culture minister -- for elevating the country’s global reputation, starting in June 2021.
In the case of BTS, who received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit two years ago in recognition for spreading Korean culture and language, the boy band will be eligible for postponing enlistment. This means that BTS’ oldest member Jin, aged 28, could postpone his military enlistment until 2022.
Previously, the law allowed special exemptions only for international award-winning athletes and classical musicians to honor their roles in promoting the country’s favorable reputation to the world, but not K-pop stars.
The parliament passed the bill on Dec. 1 amid growing calls that K-pop stars such as BTS should also be given such favors for their contribution to the country’s image.
BTS became the first Korean act to top the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with their song “Dynamite,” released in August.
Almost 60 percent of Koreans said they were in support of allowing pop artists to defer enlistment, according to a survey conducted with 500 people aged 18 and older by local pollster Realmeter in October.
In Korea, nearly all able-bodied men in the country are required to serve in the country’s military for 18 months by the time they are 28.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)