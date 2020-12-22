Thom Browne to launch perfume line in Korea

Thom Browne's new fragrance line (Samsung C&T Corp.)
US fashion brand Thom Browne said on Tuesday it will launch its perfume line in Korea.
A total of six perfumes will be released, including “09.27.65 Eau de Parfum,” also known as Vetyver Absolute, and “09.27.65.01 Eau de Parfum,” which is also called the Vetyver and Cucumber.
The fragrances contain a high concentration of Haitian Vetyver oil and its vetyver blend serves as the base signature of the products.
The names reference designer Thom Browne’s birthday of Sept. 27, 1965.
“With the launching of the fragrance collection, we hope to build a closer relationship with Korean customers and plan to expand our lifestyle business,” said an official at Samsung C&T Corp., the South Korean distributor of the fashion brand.
Launched in Korea in 2011, Thom Browne saw 30 percent on-year growth this year, the company said.
Earlier this year, the fashion brand collaborated with Samsung Electronics to release a limited edition of the Galaxy Z Flip, which sold out in hours.
Thom Browne also enjoyed a rise in profile in the country last year when members of international boy band phenomenon BTS were seen wearing the brand’s suits at a press conference ahead of their show at Wembley Stadium in the UK.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)