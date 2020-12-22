 Back To Top
National

Moon says COVID-19 vaccinations for Korean people won't be 'too late'

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Dec 22, 2020 - 14:53
President Moon Jae-in (C of right row) speaks during a meeting with the five highest national leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (C of right row) speaks during a meeting with the five highest national leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that efforts are well under way to ensure that coronavirus vaccinations for the South Korean people won't be too late.

Moon made the remarks while meeting with the leaders of the five major constitutional organizations to discuss measures to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and other pending national issues.

"There are a lot of worries about the vaccine these days, but it may be inevitable for vaccine producing countries to get vaccines first because they extended much support to the vaccine development," Moon said during the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.

"I believe public inoculation in our country will begin not too late, and preparations are well under way."

Amid growing public concern about delays in COVID-19 vaccination, the government is striving to secure supplies in time for the launch of inoculation during the first quarter of next year.

The five leaders who attended the meeting with Moon at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae were National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su, Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and National Election Commission (NEC) Chairperson Noh Jeong-hee, the office said.

It is the first time in seven months that Moon met with the five highest national leaders under the Constitution. It also marked the first such meeting after Noh became the NEC chief on Nov. 2.

Moon also asked for support from the five national leaders in resolving conflicts over ways to revamp powerful organizations, apparently referring to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's injunction request against the justice ministry's recent decision to suspend him for two months over alleged misconduct.

Prior to the meeting, Moon awarded the Blue Stripes Order of Service Merit to Noh's predecessor, Kwon Soon-il, who served at the NEC from 2017 to October this year. (Yonhap)
