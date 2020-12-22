[News Analysis] SsangYong Motor halts trading as bankruptcy court grants breather

SsangYong Motor halted trading starting Tuesday as the cash-strapped automaker is now under bankruptcy court supervision and is effectively given a three-month grace period before a court receivership actually takes place.
Eyes are on whether SsangYong Motor, India-based Mahindra & Mahindra‘s South Korean arm which sells sport utility vehicles such as Tivoli, Rexton and Korando, manages to avoid the court-led rehabilitation proceeding by soliciting a new investor in the place of Mahindra & Mahindra during the grace period.
On Monday, SsangYong Motor said it had applied for an autonomous restructuring support program, when filing for bankruptcy to Seoul Bankruptcy Court for the first time in 11 years.
The scheme -- a hybrid of in-court restructuring and out-of-court restructuring -- allows the bankruptcy court to postpone a commencement of the rehabilitation proceeding for at least three months, so that the debtor and its creditors have a chance to negotiate, shorten or avoid a voluntary restructuring. Subsequently, the indebted firm will be able to keep business as usual and its shareholders will maintain its control during the debtor-creditor negotiation.
The bankruptcy court first introduced the scheme in 2018, a year after it separated from Seoul Central District Court to become an independent court.
Once the debtor and creditors reach an agreement, the debtor company may withdraw the court receivership. In SsangYong Motor’s case, soliciting a new shareholder -- with the likely candidate being California-based automotive importer HAAH Automotive Holdings -- can be a way to do so as the fresh capital can help the lossmaking firm stay afloat.
In May, Seoul-based biologic drugmaker Polus BioPharm withdrew its bankruptcy case upon garnering agreement from its creditholders. nine months after filing for bankruptcy through the autonomous bankruptcy support program. Clothing wholesaler TnJ reached the creditor-debtor agreement in December 2019 to avoid court-led restructuring, following a three-month program.
In case of a failure, the bankruptcy court will take over the restructuring process of the lossmaking company involving debt writeoffs.
Meanwhile, before the court supervision, shares of SsangYong Motor nosedived immediately after a news report on Monday late afternoon that the firm has failed to repay debts to creditors in a timely manner. SsangYong Motor closed 19.2 percent lower than the previous day‘s closing price. Over 110 billion won ($99 million) of its market cap evaporated within an hour.
This is the latest development of the company that has failed to repay debts to a number of financial institutions.
SsangYong Motor stopped short of the rollover of a combined 60 billion won debt to foreign creditors JPMorgan, BNP Paribas and Bank of America that was due Dec. 14. Also, a 90 billion won borrowing from the state-run Korea Development Bank and 15 billion won from commercial lender Woori Bank is also overdue.
SsangYong Motor has been in the red for 15 quarters in a row until September. From January to September, SsangYong Motor logged a 308.9 billion won operating loss, outsizing 281.9 billion won throughout 2019.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)