Court hearing held on Yoon’s 2-month suspension

The process of reviewing the legalities of Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl’s suspension began Tuesday, with a Seoul court holding a hearing on Yoon’s suit to lift the suspension.
The court’s decision, which could turn the tables yet again on Minister of Justice Choo Mi-ae, was expected late Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Seoul Administrative Court held a hearing at 2 p.m. to interrogate the suspension of the execution filed by Yoon against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae. Yoon did not attend.
The hearing comes as Yoon filed an injunction at the court on Thursday last week seeking to apply for suspension of execution and overturn the two-month suspension, which President Moon Jae-in endorsed a day earlier. Moon endorsed the justice ministry‘s decision to suspend the top prosecutor for two months over alleged misconduct, including the surveillance of judges hearing cases on former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and interference with the inspection and investigation of a former Channel A journalist.
As the measure immediately went into effect, Yoon’s duty has been suspended.
If the court upholds Yoon’s request, he will return to office immediately. If it is dismissed, he will return to the post on Feb. 16, two months later.
At the hearing, Yoon reportedly argued that the discipline will cause irreparable damage to the top prosecutor and undermine the independence and neutrality of the prosecution.
Yoon claims that he will not be able to perform his duties as prosecutor general during his suspension period, which could cause major disruptions to the investigation of important cases such as the controversial closure of the Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor.
Attorney Lee Seok-woong of Yoon’s side said on Monday, “Every minute and second that he was unable to perform his duties as prosecutor general is damage that is impossible to compensate for money.”
The Ministry of Justice argued that if Yoon maintains his duties, it will threaten the fairness of the prosecution and show that the judiciary infringes on the administration‘s right to discipline.
Given that the disciplinary procedure against Yoon was completed after the president’s approval, the Ministry of Justice said that if the suspension of execution is accepted, the president‘s right to discipline will be virtually neutralized.
The court decision is likely to be made the next day similarly to the past. Previously, the suspension of execution, which Yoon filed earlier against Minister Choo’s order to suspend his duties, was held on Nov. 3 and the decisions were made the next day.
Meanwhile, on the same day, the first trial of the 74-year-old mother-in-law of Yoon, who is suspected of violating the medical law and fraud, is also held at the Uijeongbu District Court at 4 p.m., nine months after the indictment.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)