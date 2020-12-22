[Newsmaker] K-pop band BTOB's rapper under probe on alleged marijuana use

This file photo shows K-pop boy group BTOB's member Jung Il-hoon. He was referred to the prosecution in July on charges of repeatedly smoking marijuana. (Yonhap)

K-pop band BTOB's rapper Jung Il-hoon was apprehended by the police earlier this year for allegedly smoking marijuana on multiple occasions, according to law enforcement authorities.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday they referred the 26-year-old rapper, together with accomplices, to the prosecution in July, with recommendations to indict him for violating the Narcotics Control Act.



Jung is accused of repeatedly using marijuana he bought secondhand through his acquaintance. He was found to have paid for the drug with cryptocurrency, according to police.



It was also revealed that he began his mandatory military service as a public service worker in May while under investigation.



CUBE Entertainment, his management agency, acknowledged it has learned that the BTOB member is currently undergoing criminal investigation for alleged use of marijuana.



"(The company) feels a sense of grave responsibility for causing concerns to many people and will do our duty in order for (Jung to) sincerely cooperate with further investigations," it said.



BTOB debuted in 2012 with the seven-member group and gained popularity through hit ballad songs, such as "Missing You" and "Only One for Me."



Jung was creatively involved in writing several of the group's hit songs, including "Movie" and "The Winter's Tale." (Yonhap)