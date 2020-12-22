 Back To Top
National

N. Korea claims no confirmed cases of coronavirus: WHO

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2020 - 09:14       Updated : Dec 22, 2020 - 09:14

This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 29, 2020, shows an official taking a citizen's temperature at Pyongyang Station in the capital to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus. (KCNA-Yonhap)
This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 29, 2020, shows an official taking a citizen's temperature at Pyongyang Station in the capital to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on more than 10,000 people but no outbreak has been reported in the country yet, a World Health Organization report showed Tuesday.

The North has conducted tests on a total of 10,960 people as of Dec. 10 and claims that no cases have been reported, according to the agency's latest weekly situation report on COVID-19.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 alone, 791 people were tested while another 766 tested negative from Dec. 3 to 10, the agency said.

A total of 33,223 people has been released from quarantine as of Dec. 3, it added.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has been relatively swift with its antivirus campaign by closing its border earlier this year and toughening quarantine measures. (Yonhap)

