T'way Air to lease three Airbus A330-300 jets

T’way Air has signed a letter of intent to lease three Airbus A330-300 jets late next year to introduce new medium and long-haul flights, the South Korean low-cost carrier said Monday.
The move comes as part of the budget airline’s efforts to prepare for a rebound in air travel demand after the pandemic that has dealt a severe blow to the aviation industry is over.
The budget airline currently operates 27 B737-800 chartered aircraft on routes to Vietnam, China, Japan and Taiwan. But it had to suspend most of its international routes earlier this year as countries tightened their border controls as the pandemic worsened.
With three Airbus A330-300 jets to be leased gradually from late 2021, the airline will travel to new destinations including Singapore, Malaysia, Croatia and Australia as it seeks to fend off competition from its rival by offering a wider range of flights.
The airline is hopeful that the new wide-body aircraft will raise its belly cargo capacity by an additional 20 tons, giving a boost to its international cargo service.
A total of 65 airlines around the world operate some 770 A330-300 aircraft, which boast the maximal total range of 11,750 kilometers, T‘way Air explained.
