Moon's approval rating rebounds from record low: Realmeter

President Moon Jae-in speaks via videoconference during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Dec. 15, 2020. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has rebounded this week from a record low registered a week earlier, amid progress on his prosecution reform plan and other key issues, an opinion poll showed Monday.



In the Realmeter survey conducted on 2,514 voters nationwide for five days through last Friday, the support rating for Moon stood at 39.5 percent, up 2.8 percentage points from a week earlier.



Last week, Moon saw his approval rating dive to a record low of 36.7 percent, as the public remained weary from an ongoing power struggle between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.



The latest poll result marks the third consecutive week Moon's approval rating has stayed below 40 percent.



Meanwhile, 57.7 percent of the respondents gave a negative assessment of Moon's presidency in the latest poll, down 0.5 percentage point from a week earlier.An analyst at Realmeter assessed that the latest rebound may have been driven by Moon's strengthened message in key issues, such as the parliamentary passage of a law facilitating the launch of a high-profile corruption investigation body, the state response against the resurgence of COVID-19 and on the the political feud between Choo and Yoon.



Last week, Moon hailed the parliamentary passage of the bill on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials as "highly significant," marking progress on his campaign pledge to reform so-called power institutions, especially the state prosecution service.



He also approved the justice ministry's decision to suspend the top prosecutor on multiple charges of ethical and legal misdeeds, in a move that could bring the monthslong Choo-Yoon rift to an end.



The poll, meanwhile, put the approval rating for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) at 31.6 percent, while the corresponding number for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) came in at 30.6 percent. It marked the third consecutive week the PPP led the ruling party in the weekly poll.



Approval ratings for the minor opposition People's Party and the liberal Open Democratic Party were 7.2 and 3.4 percent, respectively.



The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points. (Yonhap)