Capital area may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread

People stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a temporary screening center in front of Seoul City Hall in downtown Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Gatherings of five or more people may be banned in the greater Seoul area, possibly beginning later this week, in a new hard-line measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Monday.



The local governments of Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province and Incheon are discussing the implementation of the strident assembly restriction measure in time for the upcoming peak season for year-end gatherings and events, the officials said.



The new administrative order for the restrictions on freedom of assembly may take effect on Wednesday, Christmas Eve or earlier, they noted.If the new administrative order is issued in the capital area, only meetings of four or fewer people are allowed regardless of whether they are held indoors or outdoors.



The ban on gatherings of five or more people, if implemented, would be stronger than under the highest Level 3 social distancing scheme, in which gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.



The greater Seoul area is currently under Level 2.5, the second highest in the nation's five-tier social distancing alert system. Level 2.5 bans gatherings with 50 or more people.



The unprecedented assembly restriction measure has been discussed as year-end gatherings, events and travel are expected to increase nationwide amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.



South Korea reported more than 1,000 daily confirmed cases for five consecutive days over the past week, though the number fell below 1,000 Monday apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. The capital area accounts for about 70 percent of the national daily caseload.



In Seoul, the number of new daily coronavirus cases rose by an all-time high of 473 on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 423 set only three days ago. Throughout this month, the number of daily cases in the capital has fluctuated between 213 and 473.



Last week, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung said in a social media post that he was discussing the strident assembly restriction measure with other local governments in the capital area.



Gyeonggi officials said the new assembly restriction measure, if enforced, will likely remain in force until early January. (Yonhap)