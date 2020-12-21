 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Justice ministry scheduled to convene committee to decide on special pardon

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2020 - 09:16       Updated : Dec 21, 2020 - 09:16

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Justice is expected to convene a committee to deliberate on a special pardon, legal sources said Monday.

The ministry's amnesty review committee is scheduled to meet later in the day at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul.

The committee, chaired by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, is made up of nine members, including more than four outside experts.

President Moon Jae-in has the final authority on whom to pardon, after the justice minister's initiation and the deliberation of the Cabinet.

The ministry is said to have required correctional centers around the country to submit a list of candidates for special pardons.

President Moon has granted special pardons three times since he took office in May 2017. In December of that year, he granted such pardons to 6,444 convicts, followed by 4,378 in February 2019. For the latest presidential pardon in December last year, a total of 5,174 people were granted clemency, including convicts who objected to fulfilling military duty based on their faith. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114