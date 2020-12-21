 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korean contractor at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2020 - 09:10       Updated : Dec 21, 2020 - 09:10

In this February file photo provided by the US Forces Korea, a military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus. (USFK)
In this February file photo provided by the US Forces Korea, a military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus. (USFK)
A South Korean employee at a US military base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, US Forces Korea (USFK) has said.

The contractor who works at Camp Humprheys was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Friday after developing symptoms, according to the USFK. He lasted visited the base Wednesday.

The contractor was in isolation at his off-installation home, waiting to be transferred to a medical facility designated for virus patients, the US military said Sunday.

"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the contractor are thoroughly cleaned," it said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The total number of coronavirus cases among the USFK-affiliated population rose to 443, most of whom have tested positive upon arrival in South Korea from the United States.

Amid a resurgence of infections in South Korea, USFK raised its health protection level for all areas in the country to the third-highest level of Charlie in its five-tier system Saturday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114