World

[Graphic News] Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 21, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Dec 21, 2020 - 10:01




A majority of Japanese people oppose holding the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, favoring a further delay or outright cancellation of the massive event, new polling showed.

The new data shows public sentiment has shifted little since the summer, when surveys in Japan also found only a minority backing plans to hold the Games next year, despite the imminent arrival of new vaccines.

A poll released by national broadcaster NHK found just 27 percent of respondents support holding the Games next year, with 32 percent backing cancellation and 31 percent favoring a further postponement. (AFP)



