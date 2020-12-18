Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho praises 'Minari'

“Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung talks during a press conference held via Zoom Friday as part of the Busan International Film Festival held in October (BIFF)



Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho on Friday praised “Minari” in his talk with the film’s director Lee Isaac Chung, held during Variety’s inaugural FYC Fest.



“I think it takes a lot of courage to shoot a film about yourself or your family, since it’s autobiographical,” Bong was quoted as saying in Variety. “But what I appreciated more about this film is that it doesn’t wallow in nostalgia. It follows the perspective of multiple characters, and it doesn’t feature any voiceovers or narration. I think that level of distance makes the film more beautiful and universal.”



Set in the 1980s, “Minari” depicts a first-generation South Korean immigrant family of four. The film is inspired by Chung’s own story. The family moves to a farm in rural Arkansas in the US in pursuit of the American dream. Steven Yeun plays dad Jacob Yi and Han Ye-ri plays mom Monica Yi in the movie, while veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung plays Monica’s mother, who comes to America to live with the Yi family and take care of the kids.



Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho (Yonhap)