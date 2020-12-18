Mercedes-Benz sponsors LOL All-Star Event as exclusive partner

Mercedes-Benz Korea is sponsoring the year-end League of Legends event, in an extended move to promote the prestige automobile brand to the young generation, the company said Friday in a release.
The 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event kicked off Friday to run until Sunday, in which the German automaker is to take part as the sole official partner.
In September this year, Mercedes-Benz Korea became the first luxury car brand to be named the official partner of LOL publisher Riot Games and started sponsoring key events such as the LOL World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and the year-end All-Star event.
It also vowed to sustain active support for the LOL community and related content production, seeking to communicate with millions of esports fans across the world and to promote the Mercedes-Benz brand to young people.
Under the slogan “Icons of a new generation,” the company has invited current and retired game players, as well as influencers to celebrate a successful year for the LOL arena.
This year’s All-Star will be held under the theme of “Underdog Uprising,” with four regional champion teams -- respectively representing South Korea, North America, Europe and China -- facing off with rivals from other leagues.
While former professional gamers will be attending the “Legends” round, current players will attend the “Superstar Showdown” to vie for the top honor.
Throughout the three-day event, the Mercedes-Benz logo and its electric vehicle EQC will appear in the event’s key visual, while promotional videos of the new GLA and the new GLB will be played during intermissions.
During the finals, a digital reward promotion will be held for viewers, who may access the event via the game’s official website (https://lolesports.com/) or other channels. Broadcasting is available in Korean, English, Chinese, German, and Spanish.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)