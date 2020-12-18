 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Mercedes-Benz sponsors LOL All-Star Event as exclusive partner

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 16:48       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 16:49

(Mercedes-Benz Korea)
(Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea is sponsoring the year-end League of Legends event, in an extended move to promote the prestige automobile brand to the young generation, the company said Friday in a release.

The 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event kicked off Friday to run until Sunday, in which the German automaker is to take part as the sole official partner.

In September this year, Mercedes-Benz Korea became the first luxury car brand to be named the official partner of LOL publisher Riot Games and started sponsoring key events such as the LOL World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and the year-end All-Star event.

It also vowed to sustain active support for the LOL community and related content production, seeking to communicate with millions of esports fans across the world and to promote the Mercedes-Benz brand to young people.

Under the slogan “Icons of a new generation,” the company has invited current and retired game players, as well as influencers to celebrate a successful year for the LOL arena.

This year’s All-Star will be held under the theme of “Underdog Uprising,” with four regional champion teams -- respectively representing South Korea, North America, Europe and China -- facing off with rivals from other leagues.

While former professional gamers will be attending the “Legends” round, current players will attend the “Superstar Showdown” to vie for the top honor.

Throughout the three-day event, the Mercedes-Benz logo and its electric vehicle EQC will appear in the event’s key visual, while promotional videos of the new GLA and the new GLB will be played during intermissions.

During the finals, a digital reward promotion will be held for viewers, who may access the event via the game’s official website (https://lolesports.com/) or other channels. Broadcasting is available in Korean, English, Chinese, German, and Spanish.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114