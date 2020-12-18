 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea, France vow to support multilateralism to overcome pandemic fallout

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 11:23       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 11:23
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea and France on Friday agreed to continue to support multilateralism over protectionism to overcome the economic fallout from the virus pandemic, and to expand cooperation in various areas from vaccines to green cars.

"This year, the two countries have worked deeply together in multilateral frameworks, such as the Group of 20 and the OECD, to promote the travel of products, services and workforces despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said during her meeting with her French counterpart, Franck Riester, in Seoul.

The two trade chiefs acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked protectionism in global trade, with the escalating tension between the United States and China still being a threat.

"We also hope that the on-going joint project in developing COVID-19 treatments makes progress soon," Yoo added, expressing hope that the two countries can join hands in supplying vaccines as well.

South Korean and Senegalese branches of the Institut Pasteur have been working together since March to develop cures for COVID-19, under cooperation with France.

The two countries discussed ways to revitalize virus-hit economies through digital and green industries as well.

South Korea also requested that France expand its support on building infrastructure for eco-friendly automobiles, such as charging stations, pointing out the industry has been growing at a fast pace. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114