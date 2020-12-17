Seven USFK-affiliated people test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in S. Korea

A military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus, on Feb. 28, 2020. (United States Forces Korea)

Five American service members, one civilian worker for the US government and a family member have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea over the past few weeks, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.



Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on US government-chartered flights, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, according to the US military.



One remaining service member, one civilian from the US defense department and one dependent arrived on commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Dec. 3 and 13, it added.



Five of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the remainder were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test, according to the USFK.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days.



Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said, adding that none of them have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community.



The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 442. (Yonhap)