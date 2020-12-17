Electronic appliances and at-home spa products enjoy sales surge as pandemic worsens

(TMon)
Remote work and home entertainment devices have enjoyed a surge in sales in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, major online shopping platforms said on Thursday.
According to Tmon, sales of work-from-home and entertainment electronic appliances saw a 270 percent year-on-year increase on average in the last two weeks.
While sales of PCs were up 162 percent, desktop computers saw a 143 percent increase in sales. Laptops, webcams and graphic cards also enjoyed a sales bump as well as audio equipment and beam projectors according to the online retailer.
“As social distancing became stricter and longer hours were spent at home, home became the center of work and play,” the retailer explained.
Home spa products also enjoyed an uptick in orders.
During the first two weeks of December, WeMakePrice saw a 440 percent increase for overall sales of at-home spa products including bathtubs, half-body bathtubs and bath covers.
Sales of bath bombs and bathrobes also jumped 48 percent and 139 percent, respectively, according to the retailer’s data released on Thursday.
The figures come as more people are opting out of going to bathhouses to take caution against the coronavirus, as well as recent media exposure of at-home spas on reality shows, the company added.
By Yim Hyun-su(hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)