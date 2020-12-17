Online shopping at National Museum of Korea yields surprise finds

A screen capture shows the “Aechun’s Garden“ calendar, based on paintings of Aechun Shin Myeong-yeon, a literati painter of the Joseon era. (Twitter)

On Monday, a tweet about a traditional Korean painting-inspired calendar sold on the National Museum of Korea’s website went viral.



“The calendar is so pretty and the garden painting on it becomes more and more complete by flipping through each month. It is like enjoying a different piece of art every month,” the Twitter post said, accompanied by a few pictures of the calendar.



Designed based on paintings of Aechun Shin Myeong-yeon, a literati painter of the Joseon era, “Aechun’s Garden“ became an instant hit and soon sold out on the National Museum Shop website.



“Surprisingly the calendars were sold out within 1 1/2 hours after the tweet was posted,” the designer of the calendar, Kim Min-ji, said on her social media account. Kim on Thursday also announced that she has decided to produce additional calendars and will soon reveal the sales schedule on the National Museum of Korea’s platform.



This is not the first time that National Museum of Korea merchandise has gone viral this year.



In July, the museum shop started selling Goryeo celadon-inspired smartphone cases and AirPods cases, which spread across several social media platforms in September. According to Mimidar, the company that designed the product, over 10,000 products were sold via the National Museum Shop during the first week of September.





A Goryeo celadon-inspired smartphone case and AirPods case created by local company Mimidar are sold on the National Museum of Korea’s website. (Mimidar's Instagram)