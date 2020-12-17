 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Air Busan cabin crew to wear goggles on domestic flights

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Dec 17, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Dec 17, 2020 - 15:25
An Air Busan staff member cleans an airport check-in counter. (Air Busan)
An Air Busan staff member cleans an airport check-in counter. (Air Busan)
Low-cost carrier Air Busan will make goggles mandatory for all cabin crew from Thursday, including those on domestic flights, as South Korea struggles to rein in coronavirus outbreaks.

Before, only those on international flights had to wear safety glasses. The company said the measure would “relieve the worries of passengers.”

Korea announced over 1,000 new cases Thursday, with over 400 of those cases in Seoul.

The new move will also see ground staff wear goggles and masks and be subject to temperature checks at airports in regions where Level 2.5 social distancing rules are in place. Currently Level 2.5 rules -- the second-strictest in the country’s five-tier system -- apply at the Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae airports.

Staff at the airline’s headquarters in Busan will be subject to the same measures, Air Busan said.

In September Air Busan resumed its flights from Busan to Qingdao, China, nearly eight months after the route was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, CEO Han Tae-geun said the airline will “strengthen preventative measures” to provide safe service for passengers.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114