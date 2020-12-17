 Back To Top
Business

LG releases new 16-inch Gram laptop

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 17, 2020 - 10:08       Updated : Dec 17, 2020 - 10:08
This photo, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday, shows models introducing the LG Gram 16 laptop. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday introduced a new 16-inch laptop that boasts better performance and portability.

The South Korean tech giant said the LG Gram 16 will be added to its premium Gram laptop series, which has 14-, 15.6- and 17-inch models.

The LG Gram 16 weighs only 1,190 grams and was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's lightest 16-inch laptop, according to the company.

The latest product uses Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array high-resolution IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which provides clearer image quality than the 15.6-inch model's Full HD display.

The 16-inch model is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor, which offers 20 percent faster data processing speed compared to previous models. It also comes with Intel's Iris Xe graphics card.

The LG Gram 16 uses an 80 watt-hour (Wh) battery and is available in three colors -- white, silver and black.

The starting price for the LG Gram 16 has been set at 2.09 million won ($1,900) here, with preorders available from Thursday to Jan. 3.

LG said it expects its new laptop to post brisk sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend. According to market researcher International Data Corp., laptop sales in South Korea reached 645,000 units in the third quarter, up 29.5 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)
