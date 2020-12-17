 Back To Top
Business

Samsung, IBM join hands to develop enterprise solutions

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 17, 2020 - 09:39       Updated : Dec 17, 2020 - 09:39
Samsung Electronics headquarters in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will collaborate with International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. to develop enterprise solutions with cutting-edge technologies.

With its US partner, Samsung said it aims to provide enterprises with new 5G, edge computing and hybrid cloud solutions so that businesses can better manage their operations and embrace the fourth industrial revolution.

"This planned collaboration will combine Samsung's industry-leading Galaxy 5G mobile devices and advanced end-to-end enterprise network solutions with IBM's network management, hybrid cloud, and edge computing offerings and network expertise, as well as its industry solutions driven by artificial intelligence, and Red Hat's open architecture," Samsung said.

"Both companies also plan to explore how manufacturers can use private 5G or 4G networks and 5G mobile devices with Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions."

The two sides will also seek cross collaborations with global mobile operators to better offer 5G solutions.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced a project with IBM, the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority and telecom service provider M1 Ltd. to showcase smart factory solutions, including 5G-powered artificial intelligence analytics and augmented reality capabilities.

Samsung and IBM have been working together for decades on government and enterprise solutions projects aimed at enhancing their operations.

In the United States, the two firms recently joined forces to create an IBM and Samsung Growth Factory to drive new enterprise mobility innovations. (Yonhap)
