[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Wanju Gotgam Fesitval



The annual Wanju Gotgam Fesitval is being held virtually this year, due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Wanju, a county in North Jeolla Province, is famous for gotgam, or dried persimmon. Wanju gotgam was presented to the royal court during the Joseon era. The county produces about 9,300 tons of gotgam every year. The annual festival draws about 30,000 visitors.



This year, it is held online, selling gotgam produced by local farmers. The online festival, which kicked off Tuesday, will continue until all the gotgam is sold out.



For more information, check the website at wjnh.nonghyup.com.







Indie Jeonju Festival



Indie Jeonju Festival will be held online Dec. 25-27.



The festival is titled “Still Alive” this year, according to organizers, aiming to show that Jeonju-based musicians are still living passionately, despite the monthslong blackout in the culture sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fifteen music acts will take to the stage, performing a wide range of music, from pop, folk, rock, jazz, hip-hop and classical music to innovative traditional Korean music.



The festival can be watched through the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCyhl_ddxvYf7oBlU0Bez8NA.







Yeongdeok Snow Crab Festival



The Yeongdeok Snow Crab Festival, initially slated for February, will be held online through Dec. 31.



The festival, an annual event that celebrates local snow crabs caught off the east coast of North Gyeongsang Province, was scheduled for late February. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has moved online.



A cooking show, a raffle event and online sales of freshly caught snow crabs can be accessed at www.ydcf.co.kr, as well as via the festival’s social media channels.







Winter lights at E-World



Theme park E-World in Daegu will kick off its signature Christmas Fantasy Festival on Saturday.



Earlier this month, the amusement park lit up its 9-meter-tall Miracle Tree. During the festival, visitors can also see the Lighting Balloon Road, along with other photo zones themed around Christmas and winter.



The Miracle Rose Garden, featuring 100,000 blue light roses, will be illuminated too. On opening day, Santa Claus will welcome visitors.



The festival continues until Jan. 15.







Seoul Lantern Festival



The 2020 Seoul Lantern Festival is being held across the city this year with the aim of dispersing visitors and promoting local businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



While the festival has wrapped up in Jamsil and Dongdaemun, lanterns will be on display until Dec. 31 in Itaewon, central Seoul, inspired by the hit webtoon “Itaewon Class.”



In Myeong-dong, lanterns depicting Christmas scenery will be on display until Jan. 15.