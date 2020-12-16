 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NIS chief vows never to meddle in domestic politics

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 16:00
Park Jie-won, chief of the National Intelligence Service, attends a plenary session of the intelligence committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 27, 2020. (Yonhap)
Park Jie-won, chief of the National Intelligence Service, attends a plenary session of the intelligence committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 27, 2020. (Yonhap)
The head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) vowed Wednesday never to meddle in domestic politics after the National Assembly passed a reform bill centering on transferring the agency's anti-communist investigation duties to police.

"Reform of the NIS has been finally completed after unsuccessful attempts by previous governments," NIS Director Park Jie-won said. "Organizations suspected of getting involved in domestic politics have been dismantled and cannot be reinstated anymore."

With regard to the reform bill passed Sunday, Park said it has clarified what the NIS "should and shouldn't do" for the first time since its establishment in 1961.

President Moon Jae-in has pushed to reform the NIS, which has been frequently under fire for meddling in domestic politics by taking advantage of its intelligence collecting capacity and favoring ruling governments.

In his inauguration speech in 2017, Moon pledged such reform, saying he would "completely separate powerful institutions from domestic politics and install systems to make any such institution unable to wield omnipotent power." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114