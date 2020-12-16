Minister promises next steps to complete police reform

This file photo shows Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young. (Yonhap)

Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young said Wednesday he will quickly take the next steps to implement a series of police reform measures mandated by a new law.



Chin made the remark at a press briefing on the government's plans to reform so-called powerful institutions, such as the prosecution, police and the National Intelligence Service.



The briefing came days after the National Assembly passed a series of bills to break up and disperse power among those institutions.



Under the revised Police Act, which was passed last Wednesday, the police force will be divided into national police and local autonomous police, and establish a new national investigation bureau.



"We will quickly wrap up follow-up legislation and immediately launch preparatory committees for autonomous police at the city and provincial levels," Chin said, referring to the new local police system, which is slated to begin operating next year.



"We will move quickly to launch the national investigation bureau, which is expected to take the accountability, fairness and professionalism of police investigations to the next level," he added. (Yonhap)