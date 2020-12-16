 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Minister promises next steps to complete police reform

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 15:42
This file photo shows Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young. (Yonhap)
Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young said Wednesday he will quickly take the next steps to implement a series of police reform measures mandated by a new law.

Chin made the remark at a press briefing on the government's plans to reform so-called powerful institutions, such as the prosecution, police and the National Intelligence Service.

The briefing came days after the National Assembly passed a series of bills to break up and disperse power among those institutions.

Under the revised Police Act, which was passed last Wednesday, the police force will be divided into national police and local autonomous police, and establish a new national investigation bureau.

"We will quickly wrap up follow-up legislation and immediately launch preparatory committees for autonomous police at the city and provincial levels," Chin said, referring to the new local police system, which is slated to begin operating next year.

"We will move quickly to launch the national investigation bureau, which is expected to take the accountability, fairness and professionalism of police investigations to the next level," he added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114