National

Seoul city to conduct COVID-19 tests on all workers at high-risk facilities

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 13:53       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 13:54

Citizens line up for tests at a COVID-19 test center in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Citizens line up for tests at a COVID-19 test center in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The city government of Seoul said Wednesday it will conduct COVID-19 tests on all workers at facilities with high risks of virus infections, such as courier companies and nursing homes.

Seo Jeong-hyup, the acting Seoul mayor, announced the plan during an online press briefing, as South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit an all-time high.

Under the plan, the city will test all employees at high-risk facilities with crowded working conditions, such as call centers, courier companies, restaurants and sewing factories, as well as workers at nursing homes and child care services, where an outbreak could lead to high fatalities.

Public transportation and taxi drivers, as well as workers at religious facilities, will also be tested for the new coronavirus under the plan as part of precautionary measures, according to the city.

"With a resolution to test all (Seoul) citizens, we will push up the number of daily COVID-19 tests up to 37,000 from the current 10,000 or so," the acting mayor said.

According to the city, meanwhile, 17 people tested positive for the virus among the 2,240 citizens who volunteered for the city's free precautionary COVID-19 tests Monday.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 1,078 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure ever, driven by infections in Seoul and surrounding areas. Seoul alone accounted for more than 370 cases. (Yonhap)

