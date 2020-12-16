 Back To Top
National

Asia forest cooperation agency gains observer status in UN General Assembly

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 11:18       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 11:19
Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO)
A Seoul-based international forest cooperation agency established under South Korea's initiative has won observer status in the UN General Assembly, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, in a milestone likely to bolster its presence on the world stage.

On Tuesday, the 75th session of the General Assembly adopted a resolution on the observer status of the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) launched in 2018 under Seoul's proposal to ensure sustainable forest management to help address climate change.

The observer status will enable AFoCO to participate in official sessions of the UN General Assembly, and thus create opportunities to secure international support for Asia's forest management, the ministry said.

"With the observer status, it is expected that AFoCO will be able to enhance its competitiveness by participating in UN discussions on sustainable development and green growth and expanding its presence as an international organization," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry also pointed out that AFoCO's status as an observer will help further strengthen the implementation of South Korea's New Southern Policy, particularly in the forestry sector, given that all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are part of the organization.

The organization consists of 13 members and two observers. Its formal launch in 2018 came based on Seoul's proposal for the entity during the 2009 special summit between South Korea and ASEAN. (Yonhap)
