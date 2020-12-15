 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms 3 more cases of bird flu at poultry farms

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 19:58       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 19:59
Authorities conduct an on-site inspection in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, on Tuesday, after a bird flu case was discovered in the region, in photo provided by the Ministry of Environment. (Yonhap)
Authorities conduct an on-site inspection in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, on Tuesday, after a bird flu case was discovered in the region, in photo provided by the Ministry of Environment. (Yonhap)


South Korea on Tuesday confirmed three more cases of highly pathogenic bird flu at poultry farms across the nation, raising the total to 16.

Avian influenza of the H5N8 strain was found in samples collected from chicken farms in Gumi, 261 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Another chicken farm in Imsil County in North Jeolla Province, located 300km south of the capital, reported a suspected bird flu case, which was later confirmed to be H5N8 AI, the ministry said.

A goose at a farm in Cheonan in South Chungcheong Province, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, was also confirmed to be an H5 strain of AI, it added.

The ministry said authorities are culling poultry within a 3-km radius of the farms and issued a standstill order for nearby farms as part of preventive measures.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.

The country reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan from wild birds. (Yonhap)
