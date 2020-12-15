Two S. Koreans move out of Ethiopia's conflict region, source says

Ethiopian refugees are in Sudan after fleeing from Tigray crisis. (Yonhap)



Two South Koreans have escaped from Ethiopia's conflict-hit region unharmed and moved to a "safe" location in the capital city of Addis Ababa, an informed source said Tuesday.



The two unidentified Koreans had been out of contact since tensions heightened recently in the northern region of Tigray in the African country, where an armed conflict is ongoing between its federal government and military forces led by a dissident political party.



They arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday and plan to take a flight home soon, the source said. They reportedly know each other from work.



Concern about their safety was also mentioned during the recent phone conversation between the top diplomats of the two countries earlier this month, another source said.



Seoul's foreign ministry has raised the travel warning for Tigray to "Level 3", the second-highest out of a four-scale system, which calls for citizens to leave the country. (Yonhap)