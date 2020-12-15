 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea aims to acquire COVID-19 vaccines starting in Q1 2021: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 16:29       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 16:29
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (L) and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki arrive at a vaccine procurement-related government meeting held at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (L) and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki arrive at a vaccine procurement-related government meeting held at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that the government plans to start acquiring new coronavirus vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.

During a vaccine procurement-related government meeting, Chung said that authorities will establish a meticulous plan to allow prepurchased vaccines to be "acquired properly from the first quarter of next year" so that they can be administered according to plan.

The pan-ministerial meeting at the government complex in Seoul was attended by the finance, foreign and health ministers and the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The prime minister acknowledged that there were growing demands for the swift introduction of vaccines, amid the resurgence of new virus cases across the country and news that vaccines were starting to be administered to the general public in Britain and the United States.

Chung promised that he will personally oversee the entirety of the vaccine program, from procurement to inoculation, so as to reassure the public from anxieties related to vaccine obtainment.

He also said the government will do all it can to bring in already-secured vaccine volume at the earliest date to make sure that inoculations are not delayed.

The prime minister plans to hold the vaccine procurement meeting with officials from involved ministries and state agencies once every week.

The health ministry announced last week that the country has secured early access to COVID-19 vaccines developed by four pharmaceutical companies and from a global vaccine project for 44 million people.

The government said it has completed the deal with AstraZeneca Inc. and is in the process of finalizing the agreement with other suppliers, namely Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Moderna. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114