National

Moon sends congratulatory letter to Biden, expresses hope for cooperation on Korean peace

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 15:24       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 15:25
President Moon Jae-in speaks via videoconference during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks via videoconference during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in sent a formal letter to Joe Biden on Tuesday, congratulating him on being elected US president, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

The move came after the American Electoral College officially affirmed the former vice president's win in last month's presidential election.

In the letter, Moon congratulated Biden on winning the election with the largest number of votes in U.S. history, and said he anticipates working together to denuclearize and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Moon also sent a separate congratulatory letter to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to Kang. (Yonhap)
