 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

COVID-19 cluster at remote nursing home infects 62 people

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 10:08       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 10:08
The entrance of Canaan Nursing Home in Gimje, southwestern South Korea, is closed on Tuesday, after an outbreak of a coronavirus cluster infection there. (Yonhap)
The entrance of Canaan Nursing Home in Gimje, southwestern South Korea, is closed on Tuesday, after an outbreak of a coronavirus cluster infection there. (Yonhap)
Over 60 coronavirus infections have been traced to an elderly nursing home in a quiet southwestern town, officials said Tuesday, the latest in a spate of infection clusters breaking out at multiuse facilities across the nation.

The number of COVID-19 patients related to Canaan Nursing Home in Gimje, a North Jeolla Province city about 260 kilometers south of Seoul, has risen to 62 and is expected to grow further, the provincial officials said.

Local health authorities are scheduled to put the nursing home, where 123 people -- 69 residents and 54 employees -- used to stay, under cohort isolation in the afternoon, they said.

The nursing home reported its first two confirmed cases Monday and 60 more inhabitants and others tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, they said, noting the patients include 40 nursing home residents, 19 employees, a public service worker and their family members.

Ahead of the cohort isolation, critically ill patients were transferred to hospitals, while mild cases were sent to residential treatment centers, they explained.

The authorities are conducting more coronavirus testing for other people and families believed to have come into contact with the nursing home residents and employees.

The municipality of Gimje also announced its decision to raise the city's social distancing level to 2.5, the second highest in the nation's five-tier system, from the current 2.

In recent weeks, a string of clusters of coronavirus infections have erupted at elderly nursing homes, churches and other multiuse facilities throughout South Korea, as the nation has reported around 1,000 new cases every day. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114