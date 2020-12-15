COVID-19 cluster at remote nursing home infects 62 people

The entrance of Canaan Nursing Home in Gimje, southwestern South Korea, is closed on Tuesday, after an outbreak of a coronavirus cluster infection there. (Yonhap)

Over 60 coronavirus infections have been traced to an elderly nursing home in a quiet southwestern town, officials said Tuesday, the latest in a spate of infection clusters breaking out at multiuse facilities across the nation.



The number of COVID-19 patients related to Canaan Nursing Home in Gimje, a North Jeolla Province city about 260 kilometers south of Seoul, has risen to 62 and is expected to grow further, the provincial officials said.



Local health authorities are scheduled to put the nursing home, where 123 people -- 69 residents and 54 employees -- used to stay, under cohort isolation in the afternoon, they said.



The nursing home reported its first two confirmed cases Monday and 60 more inhabitants and others tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, they said, noting the patients include 40 nursing home residents, 19 employees, a public service worker and their family members.



Ahead of the cohort isolation, critically ill patients were transferred to hospitals, while mild cases were sent to residential treatment centers, they explained.



The authorities are conducting more coronavirus testing for other people and families believed to have come into contact with the nursing home residents and employees.



The municipality of Gimje also announced its decision to raise the city's social distancing level to 2.5, the second highest in the nation's five-tier system, from the current 2.



In recent weeks, a string of clusters of coronavirus infections have erupted at elderly nursing homes, churches and other multiuse facilities throughout South Korea, as the nation has reported around 1,000 new cases every day. (Yonhap)