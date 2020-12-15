Main opposition leader to offer apology over two ex-presidents' corruption convictions

The main opposition People Power Party's interim leader Kim Chong-in speaks during a party meeting on Monday. (Yonhap)

The interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will offer an official apology Tuesday over two former presidents affiliated with the conservative party, who were convicted of corruption, party officials said.



Kim Chong-in will make a public apology during a press conference slated for 11 a.m. over former Presidents Park Geun-hye's and Lee Myung-bak's corruption convictions, the officials said.



Taking office as the caretaker leader of the PPP following its crushing parliamentary election defeat in April, Kim has been seeking to recover public trust in the party and lure back voters.



The conservative party saw its supporters, especially young or moderate voters, abandon the party after the two former presidents were convicted of corruption. (Yonhap)