 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Main opposition leader to offer apology over two ex-presidents' corruption convictions

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 09:30       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 09:30
The main opposition People Power Party's interim leader Kim Chong-in speaks during a party meeting on Monday. (Yonhap)
The main opposition People Power Party's interim leader Kim Chong-in speaks during a party meeting on Monday. (Yonhap)
The interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will offer an official apology Tuesday over two former presidents affiliated with the conservative party, who were convicted of corruption, party officials said.

Kim Chong-in will make a public apology during a press conference slated for 11 a.m. over former Presidents Park Geun-hye's and Lee Myung-bak's corruption convictions, the officials said.

Taking office as the caretaker leader of the PPP following its crushing parliamentary election defeat in April, Kim has been seeking to recover public trust in the party and lure back voters.

The conservative party saw its supporters, especially young or moderate voters, abandon the party after the two former presidents were convicted of corruption. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114