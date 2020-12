FSC chief says too early to discuss expanding access to short-selling

South Korea’s top financial regulator said Monday it is premature to discuss plans on opening individual investors‘ access to short-selling activities of Korean shares, stressing the danger of small investors taking potentially massive risks.“Considering potential financial damage from short-selling, I personally hope ordinary retail investors don’t participate in it,” said the FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo during a press conference held online due to the COVID-19 resurgence.“However, responding to mounting calls for a level playing field between institutional and individual investors in the short-selling market, the FSC will pre-emptively help professional retail investors join the short-selling under some conditions such as a certain amount of investment money as well as long experience in stock trading.”Short-selling is a strategy of borrowing, selling and repurchasing stocks to return them to the lender. The short sellers make profit by buying the stock back at a price lower than the price it sold it for. Due to a lack of policy framework that provides the average person with information and methods needed to profit from short-selling, individual investors have claimed that the financial authorities should come up with measures to address an uneven playing field between them and institutional and foreign investors.To prevent naked short selling -- the illegal practice of selling short a stock or other tradeable security without first borrowing the security -- the FSC is planning to reinforce the current monitoring system at the Korea Exchange, while supervising related irregularities more frequently.Meanwhile, in a step to bring stability to the market hit hard by the pandemic, the FSC earlier extended its temporary six-month ban on short-selling activities of all listed shares to March 2021.As for the ongoing resurgence of COVID-19, the FSC will come up with additional measures to support the virus-battered economy, including an extension of loan repayment. At the same time the authorities will be alert over a rise in household and corporate debts, Eun added.By Choi Jae-hee ( cjh@heraldcorp.com